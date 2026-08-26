Bournvita Maker Mondelez Drops Health Claims Following FSSAI Action

Mondelez India has withdrawn health and nutrient-comparison claims for Bournvita after an FSSAI notice, and removed related ads from online platforms.
Bournvita had earlier faced scrutiny in 2023 over its sugar content and claims in ads aimed at children.
The action is part of a wider FSSAI crackdown involving over 150 notices to food companies, e-commerce platforms and restaurant chains.
Mondelez India Foods, the maker of Bournvita and Cadbury products, has withdrawn health and nutrient-comparison claims made for Bournvita, following a notice from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The company has also removed associated advertisements from online retail platforms.
Bournvita had first come under scrutiny in 2023 over its sugar content and nutritional claims, particularly in advertisements aimed at children. The latest enforcement action follows an FSSAI advisory issued in May 2025, which asked food businesses to stop using the term "100%" on labels and marketing material, saying the expression could suggest absolute purity or superiority.
Part Of A Wider Crackdown
Mondelez's withdrawal is among more than 150 notices FSSAI has issued to food manufacturers over misleading marketing, inaccurate claims and labelling violations. Other companies named by the regulator include PepsiCo India, Coca-Cola, Abbott India, Red Bull, Danone India, Monster Energy India, Ferrero India and Kenvue.
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Following similar notices, Amway India has dropped its "100% Pure Coconut Oil" branding and removed the "Energy Drink" label from its caffeinated XS range. Kerala-based Juza Foods has agreed to withdraw claims such as "boost immunity" and "support stronger bones" from its baby food products. Sapiens Labs also withdrew a misleading claim and related advertisements after receiving a notice, according to FSSAI.
FSSAI's enforcement drive has also extended to online marketplaces and food-service establishments. The regulator said it has issued 12 notices to e-commerce companies, including Amazon and Flipkart, and cancelled the licence of one Amazon warehouse.
More than 30 notices have been issued to food-service operators, including chains such as KFC, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Domino's and Costa Coffee. FSSAI said it has suspended five licences held by Domino's. The regulator had also issued notices to several five-star hotels over the past year as part of its enforcement activities