How Chandrasekaran Turned Legacy Tata Into a New-Age Powerhouse

Chandrasekaran, who had grown up in Mohanur in Tamil Nadu, took up running in his forties after a health scare and eventually completed all six World Marathon Majors. He has said that it made him calmer and more reflective. When explaining why Tata companies needed to improve their performance, he once compared it with running a six-minute mile: before trying to run faster, he said, you have to bring your weight down. The analogy fitted the approach he was taking at Tata: strengthen the businesses first, then push for growth. But the world in which he had planned to do that changed rapidly.