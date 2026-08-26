Zerodha Turns 16: Nithin Kamath Says Trading Slowdown Hasn't Dented AUM Growth

Slowdown In Market Activity

Kamath said the broking business has had a difficult couple of years, with revenue hit by regulatory changes and trading volumes declining after Indian equities peaked in September 2024. He said clients have borrowed about ₹6,000 crore under MTF, roughly 25% of Zerodha's net worth. While Zerodha is comfortable at its current exposure, he noted that brokers are permitted to lend up to five times their net worth, which could pose contagion risks if leveraged positions unwind sharply during a downturn.