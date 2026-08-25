GlobalLogic to Delink Headcount and Revenue, Says Asia Pacific Head Piyush Jha

“We have started to experiment with the delineation between revenue and headcount,” Piyush Jha, Group Vice President & Managing Director – APAC at GlobalLogic told Outlook Business in an interview. “With AI, the teams are pretty fast getting smaller. Earlier, teams would be anywhere between eight and 10, 11 people, comprising a product owner, a scrum master and a tech lead, along with the rest of the team. Progressively, we are seeing teams that can deliver that very efficiently with four to five members.”