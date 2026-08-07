IPO-Bound Fibe's AUM Rises 63% To ₹8,603 Cr In FY26

IPO-bound digital lending platform Fibe's assets under management (AUM) jumped 63.31% year-on-year to ₹8,603 crore as of March 31, 2026, driven by growth in personal loans and purpose-driven financing.
Of the total AUM, personal loans accounted for ₹6,657 crore, or 77%, while purpose-driven financing (PDF) stood at ₹1,946 crore, according to its draft papers.
Fibe's purpose-driven financing business covers segments such as education, healthcare, insurance, travel, e-commerce and rooftop solar.
According to the company's draft papers, the digital lending platform experienced robust growth over the last three years.
Its assets under management (AUM) expanded from ₹4,064 crore in March 2024 to ₹5,268 crore in March 2025, before surging to ₹8,603 crore by March 2026.
Fibe's parent firm, Social Worth Technologies filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi in June to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹750 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of over 4 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to invest in its material subsidiary, ESPL, to augment its capital base to support onward lending requirements, besides meeting general corporate purposes.