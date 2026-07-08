Retailer Body Flags FDI Concerns Over Amazon, Flipkart Quick Commerce Push

What the FDI Policy Says

Citing the Consolidated FDI Policy and DPIIT's 2018 Press Note 2, AICPDF said 100% FDI is permitted only under the marketplace model, which does not allow platforms to own inventory, influence pricing, or favour select sellers. The federation said the dark store and fulfilment centre network used in quick commerce raises questions about whether practices around inventory control, pricing and logistics are in line with these conditions.