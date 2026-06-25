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Swiggy Instamart COO Ankit Jain, CBO Hari Kumar Step Down in Fresh Leadership Churn

Both had spent several years at Flipkart before moving to the quick-commerce firm, where they worked closely with Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anusha Fatima
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Swiggy Instamart Pilots Offline Experiential Store in Gurugram File Photo
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Swiggy Instamart faces fresh leadership changes as senior executives Ankit Jain and Hari Kumar step down, underscoring churn across quick commerce.

  • Jain will join Nykaa, and a replacement for Kumar is expected soon.

  • The shake-up coincides with Blinkit’s dominance, Zepto’s IPO plans, BigBasket’s new CEO, and Amazon and Flipkart scaling rapid delivery services.

Swiggy Instamart’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ankit Jain and Chief Business Head (CBO) Hari Kumar resigned on Wednesday, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Both had spent several years at Flipkart before moving to the quic commerce firm, where they worked closely with Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha, who was also a former Flipkart employee.

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Jain is reportedly set to take on the role of head of operations at Nykaa.

Swiggy is reported to have already chosen Kumar’s replacement, who is expected to take over the role in the next few weeks, while Kumar has not yet decided on his plans ahead.

Instamart ranks as the third-largest player in the quick commerce market by order volume, behind Blinkit and Zepto.

Quick Commerce Expansion

The leadership reshuffle at Instamart comes at a time when the wider quick commerce industry is facing intensified competition.

Amazon has revealed plans to expand Amazon Now, its rapid delivery service, to more than 300 cities across India. The company has also introduced Sammaan, a welfare initiative for delivery partners that offers education scholarships, health insurance, and an increase in rest centres to 250 locations this year.

Flipkart, meanwhile, said its quick commerce offering, Flipkart Minutes, has scaled to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across over 130 cities and 8,000 pincodes, a milestone achieved in less than two years since its launch in August 2024.

Blinkit continues to dominate the quick commerce segment in terms of order volumes, while Zepto has submitted updated IPO documents to SEBI and is gearing up for a public listing.

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