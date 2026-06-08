Amazon Bets on Wide Assortment, Prime Programme to Crack Qcomm Race in India

Amazon India chief Samir Kumar says becoming a quick commerce market leader is only a matter of time
The company leans on its Prime programme, 13-year e-commerce scale and what it calls the widest assortment.
Amazon Now is already in 12-plus cities and plans for 100 cities and 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres.
Emerging as a market leader in quick commerce is purely a matter of time for Amazon, its Country Head Samir Kumar said, as the e-commerce giant bets on Prime program and "widest assortment" to outpace rivals in one of the most closely watched battlegrounds of India's consumer internet landscape.
Amazon sees quick commerce as a "speed equation" within the broader online retail market, said Kumar, dismissing the notion that rising Q-commerce adoption in India is cannibalising the traditional e-commerce growth.
Kumar maintained that Amazon is "customer-obsessed" rather than "competitor-obsessed." He argued that the company's 13-year history of building the widest selection and e-commerce scale in India provides a foundation that cannot be easily matched by others.
"Overall, it took us 13-plus years to get to where we are at, and we continue to believe that bringing the speed with that selection is something that cannot be matched by others, and we'll definitely be one of the big players in this segment (quick commerce)," he told PTI in an interview.
The company's quick commerce business, Amazon Now, has already been launched in 12-plus cities and plans to expand to over 100 cities and 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers.
It is pertinent to mention that India's quick commerce market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of the country's digital economy, driven by rising demand for ultra-fast deliveries and changing consumer preferences.
What began as a service, focused largely on groceries and essentials, has rapidly expanded to categories such as electronics, beauty products, home needs and fashion accessories, with young consumers increasingly prioritising convenience and speed.
Major players like Blinkit, IPO-bound Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart and Amazon are investing aggressively to expand networks -- they are strengthening supply chains and adding to product assortments to grab a larger chunk of the market.
Amazon sees itself as a market leader in the quick commerce space in the near future, Kumar said.
"It's not the question of if, it is the question of when... we will be the market leader in the near future," he stated.
To scale growth, the company is expanding its network of micro-fulfillment centers and city coverage.
Amazon is betting on its Prime program and "widest assortment" as primary differentiators against rivals. Kumar noted that the combination of a robust supply chain for fresh produce and a massive selection of goods creates an unmatched value proposition.
"Our differentiator in this continues to be our widest assortment that we will offer, the safest possible operation that we will run, we will also have the best produce and supply chain... and as we increase our coverage in terms of cities and the number of micro-fulfillment centers and as we get into the largest assortment that we can offer there, we believe we're going to build a service that will be loved by our customers," Kumar elaborated.
Asked about the fiercely contested quick commerce space and the lead taken by rivals, Kumar said while "everybody will have their opinion", Amazon remains bullish on becoming a dominant player in the segment.
"In fact, we are already seeing that our growth is 25 per cent month-over-month. We are seeing that Prime customers are shopping three times more, and when you add the Prime member on top of all the offering... It's a program that no one else has built, and we believe that our Prime customer base and the Prime program will be a big differentiator, even at the fastest possible speed, so we continue to remain bullish, and we are in-it-to-win-it," he said.
Amazon recently committed USD 35 billion investments in India by 2030 - a blueprint that focuses on business expansion and other measures such as AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation.
The fresh round of investment builds on the USD 40 billion the company has already invested in India.
On the impact of global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions on seller sentiments and export outlook, he said the company is closely monitoring the situation.
"We are closely monitoring it and helping our sellers and customers where possible. Yes, we are definitely seeing some of the impact in terms of the fuel cost going up and some of the sellers facing some challenges, but we are monitoring it closely," he said, terming it a "short-term blip".