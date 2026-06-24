Flipkart Minutes Hits 1,000 Stores Amid Deferred IPO

Flipkart Minutes has scaled its quick commerce network to 1,000 fulfilment centres across 130 Indian cities, adding nearly 100 stores monthly.
Senior Vice President Kunal Gupta revealed plans to aggressively expand the network to 1,500 stores across over 180 cities in the coming months.
The expansion targets tier-2 and tier-3 markets, which make up about 90 of the 130 cities currently serviced by Flipkart Minutes.
Flipkart Minutes has expanded to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across 130 cities in less than two years. The quick commerce division is adding about 100 stores per month, or three to four daily, up from 750 stores in March 2026, senior executives said.
"We are roughly five times the size we were during the same period last year," said Kunal Gupta, senior vice president and head of Flipkart Minutes.
Orders on the platform have increased fivefold following the network expansion. The company attributes this surge to two main drivers, rapid adoption among Gen Z consumers and massive growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets across the country.
Bharat Drives Rapid Expansion
Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets recorded a 42-fold scale increase compared to last year, driving the platform to expand into more than 90 new cities.
These new operational regions include Ambala, Arrah, Bokaro, Darbhanga, Jorhat, Ongole, Purnia, Saharsa and Tenali.
"Reaching 1,000 micro fulfilment centres is an important milestone in our journey, but more importantly, it reflects how consumer adoption of quick commerce is evolving across India," Hemant Badri, senior vice president and head of supply chain, AI transformation, new business, customer experience and ReCommerce at Flipkart Group, said.
Gen Z Reshapes Shopping
Gen Z has become the platform’s most rapidly expanding demographic, now representing over 40% of the total customer base.
The typical purchase amount for fruits and vegetables rose by 30%, while repeat orders grew by over 20%. The platform’s demand has also broadened to encompass more than 120 new categories, such as electronics, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products.
"What began as a way to fulfil everyday essentials has evolved into a fundamentally new shopping habit for millions of Indians," Kunal Gupta, senior vice president and head of Flipkart Minutes, said.
Battle of Dark Stores
According to an Economic Times report, Amazon Now operates around 500 stores. The rival service adds at least two dark stores daily and aims to operate in 100 cities via a network of over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres.
Amazon Now opened 100 major fulfilment centres in key cities last week.
Flipkart Minutes currently lags behind the leading players in the market. By the close of FY26, rival platforms operated 2,243 stores for Blinkit, 1,143 for Swiggy Instamart, and 1,139 for Zepto, which is preparing for an IPO.