Cognizant Gets Relief as Bombay HC Rejects Atyati's Injunction Plea in Logo Case

Bombay High Court dismissed Atyati Technologies' interim injunction application against Cognizant in trademark dispute matter
Cognizant said it is committed to complying with the laws, regulations, and judicial orders
Supreme Court had directed the Bombay High Court to decide Atyati's interim injunction plea
The Bombay High Court has dismissed Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies' interim injunction application against Nasdaq-listed IT services company Cognizant, marking the latest development in the long-running trademark dispute over the US firm's hexagonal logo.
The ruling comes months after the Supreme Court restored an earlier Bombay High Court order that had declined to continue an interim injunction against Cognizant, allowing the company to use the disputed logo while the case proceeds.
Responding to Outlook Business' query on the matter, Cognizant said that the company welcomed the court’s "favourable order" which clears that the company's position and actions were "lawful, appropriate, and in full compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements."
"Cognizant is firmly committed to complying with the laws, regulations, and judicial orders in every jurisdiction in which we operate," it added.
Atyati Technologies is yet to respond to Outlook Business' query.
What Is The Trademark Dispute About?
The dispute centres on Atyati Technologies' allegation that Cognizant's hexagonal logo infringes its trademark rights. Cognizant has consistently rejected the claim, maintaining that its use of the mark is lawful and complies with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.
The legal battle has gone through multiple rounds before different courts. A Single Judge of the Bombay High Court had initially refused to continue an interim injunction sought by Atyati.
However, in August 2025, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep V Marne overturned that order and restrained Cognizant from using the logo in India.
Following the order, Cognizant removed the logo from its profiles on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and YouTube, retaining only its wordmark on those platforms.
Supreme Court's Relief For Cognizant
Cognizant challenged the Division Bench's decision before the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition.
After hearing both parties, the apex court set aside the Division Bench's ruling, restored the earlier Single Judge's order refusing to continue the injunction, and directed the Bombay High Court to decide Atyati's interim injunction application within six months.
The Bombay High Court has now complied with the Supreme Court's direction by dismissing Atyati's interim application, giving Cognizant another interim legal win. The trademark suit, however, remains pending and will continue through the judicial process.