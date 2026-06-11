AICPDF Seeks Suspension of Zepto IPO, Calls It ‘Black Day’ for Retail Trade

Retail distributors’ body AICPDF has urged the government and regulators to suspend the proposed IPO of Zepto.
It has flagged concerns over aggressive discounting in the quick-commerce sector and its impact on kirana stores and distributors.
The federation warned of job losses, market concentration and risks for retail investors.
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has sought immediate intervention from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Ministry of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), urging them to suspend the proposed IPO of Zepto pending a comprehensive review.
In a press note issued today, the federation described the development as a “Black Day for India’s Retailers, Distributors, Small Traders, MSMEs, Employees and Retail Investors.” It said allowing a loss-making company to raise public funds could worsen price distortions in the market.
The body represents over 4.5 lakh distributors across 25 states and claims to directly service more than 1.3 crore retail outlets. It said rapid expansion of quick-commerce platforms has been driven by aggressive discount-led strategies that traditional retailers cannot match sustainably.
“The Federation believes that allowing a company that continues to incur substantial losses to raise thousands of crores from public markets could further fuel deep discounting, predatory pricing and market-distorting practices,” the statement said.
“Economic Bloodbath” Warning for Retail Trade
AICPDF issued one of its strongest warnings yet, saying India could be headed towards an “economic bloodbath” in the retail and distribution sector if current trends continue unchecked.
It said unchecked expansion of loss-funded quick-commerce models could result in closure of lakhs of neighbourhood kirana stores, financial distress among distributors and wholesalers, and large-scale job losses across sales, delivery, warehousing and support roles.
The federation added that traditional trade remains one of India’s largest employment generators, supporting a wide ecosystem of transporters, accountants, warehouse operators and service providers. It warned that disruption would impact “millions of Indian families dependent on retail trade for their livelihood.”
“The collapse of this ecosystem would not merely affect businesses; it would impact millions of Indian families dependent on retail trade for their livelihood,” the statement said. It added that India could see “one of the largest displacements of independent retailers and small entrepreneurs in modern economic history” if the trend continues.
Concerns on Retail Investors and Capital Markets
AICPDF also raised concerns over retail investor protection, arguing that public markets should not fund “endless cash-burn strategies.” It said investors deserve full transparency on the sustainability of such business models, which continue to report heavy losses despite multiple funding rounds.
“Public markets should encourage value creation, sustainable growth and responsible capital allocation. They should not become vehicles for financing endless cash-burn strategies that may expose retail investors to disproportionate risks,” the federation said.
It also flagged that Zepto is a foreign-funded company operating in multi-brand retail and has relied heavily on external capital for expansion and pricing strategies.
AICPDF warned that IPO participation must not become an exit route for early investors without adequate disclosure. “Any unresolved regulatory, competition or enforcement concerns should be thoroughly examined before public money is exposed to potential risks,” it said.
Demands for Regulatory Intervention and National Review
The federation has demanded immediate suspension of the IPO approval process and a national assessment of quick-commerce’s impact on India’s retail structure.
It has also called for an investigation into deep discounting and below-cost pricing practices, and whether they are leading to unfair competition and market concentration.
Among its key demands, AICPDF has proposed a national committee including policymakers, economists, regulators and trade representatives to study the long-term implications of quick commerce. It has also sought a framework to ensure a level playing field between traditional trade and digital commerce.
AICPDF Leadership Concerns
AICPDF President Dhairyashil Patil said the IPO reflects deeper structural risks for India’s retail ecosystem.
“Today is a black day for India’s retail trade fraternity. Millions of retailers, distributors and small entrepreneurs feel abandoned as they are being forced to compete against heavily funded businesses operating with losses while continuing aggressive discount-led expansion,” he said.
He added that the IPO raises concerns over whether public capital will further intensify predatory pricing and deepen disruption in the sector.
Chairman Dr. Ganeshraam PM said the issue extends beyond a single company. “This issue goes far beyond a single company's proposed IPO. It concerns the future structure of India's retail economy and the survival of millions of small businesses,” he said.
He added that innovation must not come at the cost of livelihoods, urging an independent national review before any further progress on the listing.