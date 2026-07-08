SBI Joins 10 Global Lenders in Sun Pharma's Organon Financing Deal

The Sun Pharma-Organon financing also reflects a broader pattern of Indian companies pursuing overseas acquisitions. The report pointed easier access to technology amid shifting manufacturing and industrial trends, along with the growing shift toward near-shoring and on-shoring in global supply chains, as key drivers behind this trend. Many Indian firms are turning to overseas markets to sustain growth, particularly as domestic demand slows, aided by balance sheets that some describe as being in their strongest position yet. Pharmaceuticals, healthcare, electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and information technology are among the sectors currently seeing the most outbound acquisition activity.