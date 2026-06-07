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Powerlook Eyes Up To ₹1,000 Crore Revenue By FY30 Amid Aggressive Growth Plans

Powerlook is targeting up to ₹1,000 crore revenue by FY30, supported by strong expansion plans and rising business momentum

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Homegrown men's fast-fashion brand Powerlook is eyeing Rs 800-1,000 crore revenue by 2029-30, following aggressive expansion of its retail presence across the country, a top company executive has said.

The company, which currently has 13 stores operational, closed FY26 with a net revenue of Rs 175 crore, Powerlook co-founder and director Raghav Pawar told PTI.

As part of its expansion strategy, Powerlook aims to increase its store count to over 50 locations by 2027-28, with an investment of Rs 40-50 crore, which will be raised through debt and equity, followed by a wider national rollout to over 100 stores by 2029-30.

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However, he said the company is currently assessing the most suitable funding route, including debt, equity, or a mix of both.

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For this retail expansion, Powerlook will adopt a balanced mix of Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO) and franchise-led models to accelerate growth while maintaining operational efficiency and capital discipline, said Pawar.

The retail expansion will initially focus on key metropolitan markets, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, alongside high-potential tier-II cities such as Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Nagpur, Chandigarh, and Surat.

This investment will cover store fit-outs, retail infrastructure, inventory, manpower, and marketing for new store launches.

At the same time, the company is investing in warehouse automation, omnichannel fulfilment capabilities, and technology-driven inventory management systems to support the next phase of scale.

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"Our focus is on building a truly integrated omnichannel fashion ecosystem where customers enjoy a seamless experience across digital and physical touchpoints. The roadmap towards Rs 500 crore GMV and over 100 stores is backed by disciplined execution, technology-led decision making, supply-chain efficiency, and customer-centric innovation. Alongside retail expansion, we are investing significantly in data analytics, personalisation capabilities, category expansion, and institutional business processes to strengthen long-term scalability and future IPO readiness," Pawar stated.

He added that the company aims to tap the capital markets by FY30, when it expects to reach a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore.

Besides apparel, Pawar said, the company is planning to expand into lifestyle categories including footwear, accessories, innerwear, and athleisure, creating a broader fashion ecosystem for young consumers.

Simultaneously, Powerlook is also evaluating strategic fundraising opportunities to support retail expansion, technology development, brand building, and future growth initiatives, Pawar added. 

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