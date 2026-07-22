Reliance Retail Launches AJIO Beauty to Expand Bet on Online Beauty Market

Reliance Retail has launched AJIO Beauty, expanding AJIO into the beauty, skincare, haircare, fragrances and personal care categories.
The platform brings together products from more than 1,500 Indian and global brands and will deliver to over 19,000 pin codes across the country.
The launch aligns with Reliance Retail's strategy to strengthen its online business and expand its omnichannel presence.
Reliance Retail on Wednesday announced the launch of AJIO Beauty, expanding its online fashion platform into the beauty, skincare, haircare, fragrances and personal care segments.
In a statement, the company said the new platform combines AJIO's fashion-first shopping experience with the beauty expertise of Tira, Reliance Retail's omnichannel beauty platform. The move is aimed at strengthening the company's fashion and lifestyle ecosystem while offering customers a wider range of products through a single platform.
AJIO Beauty will offer products from more than 1,500 Indian and global brands, with nationwide delivery covering over 19,000 pin codes. Customers in eligible cities will also have access to AJIO Rush, the platform's faster delivery service.
Beauty Push Backed by Tira's Expertise
The company said AJIO Beauty will offer products across skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, bath and body, personal care and beauty accessories, catering to customers across value, premium and luxury segments.
Reliance Retail said fashion and beauty are increasingly converging as consumers look to express their personal style more holistically. An AJIO spokesperson said in the statement that the launch extends AJIO's fashion-first philosophy into the beauty space, creating "a destination where customers can discover products that complement their individuality and lifestyle."
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Reliance Retail added that the platform combines AJIO's digital reach with Tira's beauty expertise and curated recommendations, making it easier for customers to discover products that match their personal style.
Part of Reliance Retail's Online Growth Strategy
The launch comes as Reliance Retail accelerates investments in its digital commerce business. Earlier this month, during the company's earnings call, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) Chief Financial Officer Dinesh Taluja said the company plans to rapidly scale its online business by expanding dark stores, strengthening omnichannel capabilities and investing further in JioMart, according to PTI.
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"We are looking at growing our online businesses pretty rapidly during this year. We will expand dark stores. We will grow our omni-channel platforms. We will grow JioMart," Taluja had said.
He added that the company is evaluating investments market by market with a focus on improving product availability, delivery speed and reliability, while ensuring a clear path to positive unit economics. According to Taluja, these investments are expected to support higher margins and earnings growth over the next three years.