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Lenskart Shares Slip As SoftBank Arm Sells 3.25% Stake Through ₹2,873-Cr Block Deal

SoftBank arm offloads 5.65 crore shares in the eyewear company, with domestic mutual funds and global investors emerging as key buyers

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Published At:
Published At:
Lenskart Shares Slip As SoftBank Arm Sells 3.25% Stake Through ₹2,873-Cr Block Deal
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • SoftBank sold 3.25% stake in Lenskart through a ₹2,873-crore block deal.

  • Lenskart shares slipped 0.5% despite strong institutional investor participation.

  • Domestic mutual funds and global investors emerged as key buyers.

Shares of Lenskart traded lower in early trade on Thursday after SoftBank Group's investment arm pared its stake in the company through a large block deal worth nearly ₹2,873 crore.

As of 9:56 am, Lenskart shares were down 0.5% at ₹513.70 compared with the previous close of ₹516.15 on the NSE.

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According to exchange data, SoftBank subsidiary SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd sold 5.65 crore equity shares, representing a 3.25% stake in Lenskart, at an average price of ₹508.55 per share.

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The transaction was valued at approximately ₹2,873 crore and was executed through block deals involving a mix of domestic institutional investors and foreign buyers.

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Mutual Funds Among Key Buyers

Several domestic institutional investors participated in the transaction, including India Acorn Fund, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund and WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund.

Among overseas investors, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System, Dendana Investments (Mauritius), Factory Mutual Insurance, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Copthall Mauritius Investment, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, ABS Direct Equity Fund, APT Universal Fonds, International Monetary Fund and Societe Generale were among the buyers.

Block deals are large transactions executed on stock exchanges, typically involving a minimum value of ₹10 crore in a single trading session. Such transactions are closely tracked by investors as they often indicate changes in institutional ownership.

Stock Performance

Lenskart shares had closed 1.54% lower at ₹516.15 on Wednesday. Details of block deal transactions are disclosed by exchanges after market hours.

Despite Thursday's decline, the stock has delivered gains of more than 17% so far in 2026. However, it has remained largely flat over the past month and has declined around 1% during the last five trading sessions.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹557.65 on April 15, 2026, while its 52-week low of ₹356.10 was recorded on November 10, 2025, shortly after its market debut.

Lenskart's market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹89,700 crore at Wednesday's close.

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