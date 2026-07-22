Google Employees Seek Guaranteed Severance, Voluntary Exit Options in Petition to Sundar Pichai

More than 4,500 Google employees have signed a petition urging CEO Sundar Pichai to introduce stronger safeguards against layoffs.
Workers are seeking guaranteed severance, voluntary exit packages and greater transparency before job cuts.
The campaign comes as Google continues to invest heavily in AI while reducing headcount across teams.
More than 4,500 Google employees have signed a petition urging Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai to introduce stronger protections for workers facing layoffs, according to a report by The Guardian. The move comes as Google continues to expand its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) while cutting jobs across multiple teams.
Members of the Alphabet Workers Union delivered the petition to Pichai and three senior executives after nearly 100 employees gathered outside Google's campus in support of the campaign. Protesters wore black T-shirts and displayed a banner carrying the names of employees who signed the petition.
The union described the campaign as the largest employee-led initiative on job security in Google's history.
Workers Seek Better Layoff Protections
The petition calls for guaranteed severance packages, voluntary exit or buyout options before compulsory layoffs, the removal of performance quotas and the option for affected employees to receive severance in the form of extended paid leave rather than having to leave immediately.
According to the report, employees say these measures would make the layoff process more transparent and predictable, especially as the company continues to reshape its workforce.
The campaign reflects growing concerns among employees that Google's increasing investment in AI is being accompanied by repeated job cuts, creating uncertainty over long-term job security.
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Union Pushes for Layoff Safeguards
The Alphabet Workers Union said employees should not bear the cost of the company's AI-led transformation. The union argued that layoffs are increasingly being used as a business strategy instead of being treated as a last resort.
Alphabet Workers Union President Parul Koul criticised Google's approach to workforce reductions despite the company's strong financial performance.
"Make no mistake: this is a company that is enjoying massive, unprecedented success. These layoffs and cuts are not difficult decisions, but simply profit being put over the people that make this company run," Koul was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
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AI Restructuring Fuels Wider Industry Concerns
The latest campaign comes amid growing anxiety across the technology sector, where companies have ramped up spending on AI while reducing headcount over the past two years.
Google employees have previously organised protests over issues such as military contracts, workplace culture and the responsible development of AI. However, union leaders said the current campaign is focused primarily on job security and the impact of AI-driven restructuring on employees.
The union argues that as technological changes reshape the workplace, companies should provide workers with clearer protections and more predictable processes before implementing layoffs.