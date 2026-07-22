Will evaluate possible separation of financial services biz: TVS Motor Co Chairman

Looking ahead, Venu said, "The company may, at an appropriate time, in stages, guided by long-term strategic considerations, evaluate alternatives, including a possible separation of the financial services business, to further strengthen and unlock shareholder value." He told shareholders that the financial services business has had a strong FY26 with disbursements growing 26 per cent and "the company ended the year with an asset base of over Rs 30,000 crore, serving over 24 million customers across two-wheelers, consu, with volumes rising to over 15.9 lakh units last year.