Disney Layoffs Continue: Pixar, ESPN, National Geographic Among Hardest Hit

The Walt Disney Company has begun another round of layoffs, eliminating several hundred jobs across its entertainment businesses.
Pixar, ESPN, National Geographic and Disney Entertainment Television are among the divisions affected by the workforce reduction.
The company said the move is part of its broader restructuring strategy as it focuses on operational efficiency and a leaner production model.
The Walt Disney Company has started another round of layoffs, cutting several hundred jobs across its entertainment businesses as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts, according to reports by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.
The latest workforce reduction affects multiple divisions, including Disney Entertainment Television, ESPN, National Geographic, the company's film studios and corporate operations. Pixar Animation Studios accounts for the largest share of layoffs within the film business, the reports said.
Disney said the move is part of its broader effort to review resources and reinvest across the company as the entertainment industry continues to evolve.
Pixar, National Geographic Among Hardest Hit
Pixar has emerged as one of the most affected divisions in the latest round of layoffs. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, between 116 and 150 positions are being eliminated at the animation studio, representing fewer than 10% of its workforce.
Most of the job cuts are concentrated in production and operations teams as Pixar shifts to a leaner production model focused on fewer projects and larger theatrical releases with tighter budgets.
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National Geographic is also among the hardest-hit television divisions, while some of the layoffs at ESPN are linked to administrative overlaps following the integration of NFL Network assets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Layoffs Continue Despite Box Office Success
The latest job cuts come even as Pixar has enjoyed a strong year at the global box office. According to reports, the studio has generated more than $1 billion worldwide, driven by the success of Toy Story 5 and the original animated film Hoppers.
Despite the commercial success of its recent releases, Disney continues to focus on improving operational efficiency and maintaining a sustainable production schedule for future projects.
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In an earlier memo to employees, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said the company had been reviewing its operations to build a more agile and technology-enabled workforce capable of adapting to industry changes.
Third Round of Layoffs This Year
The latest layoffs mark Disney's third major round of workforce reductions this year. The company first consolidated parts of its marketing operations in January before eliminating around 1,000 jobs across marketing, product and technology, television, ESPN and corporate divisions in April 2026, according to reports.
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro also told employees that many of the latest job cuts were linked to the integration of NFL Network operations, though some roles in other parts of the company were also affected, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
He added that Disney would support affected employees through the transition while continuing to reshape its operations for the future.