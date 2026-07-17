RIL Q1 Preview: Jio, Retail And O2C Likely To Drive Earnings Growth

Brokerage Wise Estimates

Equirus Securities expects RIL to post consolidated net sales of ₹3.28 trillion, up 35% YoY, with EBITDA at ₹49,100 crore, up 14.5%, and net profit at ₹24,593 crore, up 13%. The brokerage attributed the expected growth to improving O2C profitability, low double-digit growth in retail, and steady momentum in Jio through ARPU gains and subscriber additions. It noted that margins could still contract by 267 basis points YoY to 15%, though they would remain flat sequentially.