Space startup ecosystem soars to 450-plus ventures as policy reforms fuelled growth: IN-SPACe Dir

India's space startup ecosystem has grown from single digits to over 450 ventures in six years, with funding gathering pace as policy reforms reshape the sector, a senior official at the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said on Wednesday.
Addressing IAFI's Space Policy Conference 2026, PK Jain, Director, Program Management and Authorisation Directorate at INSPACe, noted that the sector has witnessed a series of policy measures since the government announced space reforms, and various initiatives have brought certainty and predictability in the regulatory regime.
India's space sector reforms have helped create a thriving private ecosystem, with the number of space startups rising from a single digit six years ago to more than 450 today, Jain said.
He said the collective efforts have built the momentum and "now we are ready to take off".
Highlighting the growth of the private space ecosystem, Jain said IN-SPACe has received more than 800 applications for facilitation and authorisation over the past four years.
"Collectively, more than 800 applications for facilitation and authorisation have been received in the last four years. We have issued about 113 authorisations...when it comes to technology transfer, more than 100 technologies have been transferred to the private industry," he said.
Jain said Skyroot has become India's first space startup unicorn and recently achieved a successful maiden launch of its privately developed launch vehicle, making it the first private company globally to succeed on its first launch attempt.
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Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 recently became India's first privately developed rocket to successfully reach orbit, marking a historic milestone for the country's private space sector and commercial launch capabilities.
On the investment front, Jain said Indian space startups have attracted about $380-390 million in funding over the last three years. In the current year alone, they have already secured $150-160 million, aided by IN-SPACe's efforts to connect domestic startups with global investors.
He also pointed to government-backed initiatives such as the $120 million venture capital fund and the Technology Adoption Fund to support emerging companies.