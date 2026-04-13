PhysicsWallah and Microsoft Launch AI Certification Programs for Job Readiness

PhysicsWallah and Microsoft launched AI-focused certification programs in India
PW Skills will integrate tools like Microsoft Copilot, Power BI, and GitHub
Introductory modules are available free on YouTube to increase accessibility
Edtech giant PhysicsWallah has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to introduce certification programmes in Generative AI, Data Analytics and Digital Marketing.
The courses are designed to equip learners with industry-relevant, AI-focused skills by combining PhysicsWallah’s scale and accessibility with Microsoft’s advanced technical tools.
As part of the collaboration, PhysicsWallah’s skilling arm, PW Skills, will deliver these programmes. The curriculum will incorporate Microsoft tools such as Microsoft Copilot, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, GitHub, and Microsoft Office 365, providing learners with hands-on exposure to real-world workflows and applications.
The courses will be available to students across the PhysicsWallah ecosystem, as well as to early-career professionals and job seekers.
With this initiative, the company aims to build a new category of job-ready, AI-focused programmes centred on in-demand workforce skills, while making advanced technology education accessible across India, regardless of geography or background. Introductory modules will be offered free on YouTube to help learners build foundational knowledge before enrolling in advanced courses.
A recently launched course, “Copilot for Functional Teams,” which covers areas such as sales, marketing, and operations, has already received over 200,000 views on YouTube, indicating strong interest in AI-driven productivity tools.
Gopal Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of PhysicsWallah, said the collaboration aligns with the company’s vision of making quality education accessible without barriers. He added that integrating industry-grade AI tools will help create professionals who are workforce-ready from day one, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.
Geoff Hirsch, Head of Channel at Microsoft Global Skilling, said the initiative addresses the need for scalable, employment-aligned skilling in India. He noted that the collaboration equips learners with practical experience in Microsoft AI technologies, helping translate learning into career readiness and long-term economic opportunity.
The Data Analytics programme will cover SQL, Python, and data visualisation, while integrating tools such as Power BI and Microsoft Copilot for data-driven decision-making and workflow automation. It will also provide exposure to collaborative environments through GitHub and cloud-based labs.
The Digital Marketing with AI programme will offer more than 125 hours of training across SEO, performance marketing, and campaign optimisation, with a focus on leveraging generative AI and Copilot to improve marketing productivity.
Upon successful completion, learners will receive certifications from both PhysicsWallah and Microsoft. The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-focused skilling, as both learners and employers increasingly prioritise practical, job-ready capabilities.