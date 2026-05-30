Olectra Greentech Posts Two-Fold Increase in PAT to ₹50.60 Crore

Electric vehicle maker Olectra Greentech Ltd on Friday reported over two-fold increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 50.60 crore in the March quarter of 2026 against Rs 24.31 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations for the January-March period stood at Rs 635.21 crore against Rs 437.96 crore in Q4FY25, a year-on-year growth of 45 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.
For FY26, PAT grew 29 per cent to Rs 179.53 crore as against Rs 139.21 crore in the year earlier, supported by disciplined execution, while the revenue for the reporting year stood at Rs 2,312.17 crore, up 28 per cent from Rs 1,801.9 crore, the company said in a statement.
During the year, the company delivered 32 per cent more EVs, at 1,280 units, compared with 972 in FY25, it said.
Olectra Greentech said its order book stood at 10,161 electric vehicles, providing strong visibility for future growth.
"Olectra's performance reflects our continued focus on sustained and profitable growth across both our mobility and energy businesses. Delivering 28 per cent revenue growth, supported by strong profitability, reinforces the strength of our fundamentals and sets a strong foundation for our next phase of transition," said Mahesh Babu, Managing Director at Olectra Greentech Ltd.
With the company's energy division recording near double growth over the previous year, it id further strengthening its diversified growth platform, he added.