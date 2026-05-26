Tata Sons Board Meeting Concludes after Five Hours, No Decision Announced

The Tata Sons board met at Bombay House, the Tata Group's headquarters in Mumbai, on Tuesday for over five hours. No formal decision was announced at the conclusion of the much anticipated meeting.
The meeting was called to review the long-term direction of key group companies and discuss turnaround and consolidation strategies for several unlisted and loss-making businesses, according to multiple reports. The board was expected to seek greater clarity on reducing losses, improving returns and outlining a roadmap to profitability for these units.
Individual companies under financial pressure were expected to present business performance updates and future strategies before the board, PTI reported.
Some critical issues raised by Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata at the previous board meeting — including capital deployment — were also expected to be taken up, according to the reports.
Any formal discussion on the reappointment of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran for a third term was unlikely to take place at the meeting, according to a previous PTI report.
Tata Trusts' Role and Internal Differences
Noel Tata has served as chairman of Tata Trusts since October 2024, following the death of Ratan Tata in 2024. Tata Trusts owns nearly 66% of Tata Sons and can nominate one-third of the company's board members, giving it significant influence over major decisions.
Reports have indicated differences within Tata Trusts in recent months, particularly over whether Tata Sons should remain a privately held company or pursue a public listing.
The listing issue has been a sensitive matter within the group for several years.
In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer Non-Banking Financial Company under its Scale-Based Regulation framework, requiring the company to list by September 2025.
However, Tata Sons subsequently disclosed that it had surrendered its registration as a Core Investment Company and sought exemption from the mandatory IPO requirement.
Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, was expected to present the group's long-term position on the listing question at Tuesday's meeting.