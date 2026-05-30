IIFCL Profit Falls 36% to ₹1,379 Crore in FY26, Sanctions Highest-Ever Loan of ₹57,680 Crore

India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) on Friday posted a 36 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,379 crore for the fiscal ended in March 2026 primarily due to foreign exchange fluctuations.
The state-owned infrastructure finance company had earned a net profit of Rs 2,165 crore in the previous fiscal.
IIFCL recorded its highest-ever annual sanctions of Rs 57,680 crore during 2025-26, registering a growth of approximately 13 per cent over the previous year. Annual disbursements increased 16 per cent to Rs 32,972 crore, reflecting sustained momentum in financing support for infrastructure creation across the country, IIFCL Managing Director Rohit Rishi said here.
The company's cumulative disbursements reached approximately Rs 1.89 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. On a consolidated basis, disbursements crossed Rs 2.14 lakh crore, underscoring IIFCL's growing contribution towards financing India's infrastructure expansion.
IIFCL's standalone loan book expanded to Rs 81,715 crore as on March 31, 2026, registering a strong growth of nearly 17 per cent over 2024-25.
The company further strengthened its role in infrastructure financing by deepening its presence across infrastructure sectors, while maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio, he said, adding, this approach remains closely aligned with national development priorities and emerging opportunities in India's infrastructure landscape.
At the same time, the asset quality improved with Gross NPA ratio declining sharply to 0.4 per cent from 1.11 per cent in the previous year, while Net NPA ratio reduced to 0 per cent.
IIFCL's net worth increased to Rs 17,898 crore in 2025-26 from Rs 16,395 crore in the previous year, reflecting continued strengthening of the company's capital base and lending capacity.
IIFCL maintained a Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 20.53 per cent as of March 31, 2026, well above regulatory requirements.
This robust capital position underscores the company's prudent financial management and long-term resilience in supporting India's infrastructure financing needs, he said. IIFCL continued to demonstrate sustained strength in its core financing operations during 2025-26 as its operating income nearly doubled over the last five years, increasing from Rs 3,618 crore in FY22 to Rs 6,972 crore in FY26.
Operating profit also witnessed significant growth during the same period, rising from Rs 1,168 crore to Rs 2,197 crore.