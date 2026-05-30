Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s Remuneration Rises 2% to ₹82.6 Crore in FY26

Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh drew a total remuneration of Rs 82.60 crore in the financial year 2025-26, marking a 2 per cent increase from the preceding year, according to the IT major's FY26 annual report.
Parekh's pay for FY25 was Rs 80.62 crore, which marked a 21.6 per cent increase from FY24.
Out of the total compensation, Parekh's fixed salary stood at Rs 8.50 crore, which included a base pay of Rs 7.97 crore and retirement benefits of Rs 0.53 crore.
He earned Rs 23.35 crore in bonus, incentives, and variable pay.
The largest component of his remuneration came from the perquisite value of stock options exercised during the year, which amounted to Rs 50.75 crore, the report showed.
Parekh's compensation was 742 times the Median Remuneration of Employees (MRE) at the Bengaluru-headquartered firm.
The median remuneration of Infosys employees for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, stood at Rs 11,13,024, reflecting an increase of about 4 per cent compared to Rs 10,72,008 in the preceding fiscal.
The report noted that the average annual increase in the salaries of employees was 11 per cent in India, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions. Employees outside India received a wage increase in line with the market trends in their respective countries, Infosys said.
Meanwhile, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani voluntarily chose not to receive any remuneration for his services rendered to the company during the year, the report stated.
Infosys reported a 20.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, while its revenue from operations increased 13.4 per cent to Rs 46,402 crore in the same period.
In the full 2025-26 fiscal year, Infosys' net profit climbed 10.20 per cent to Rs 29,440 crore from Rs 26,713 crore in 2024-25.
Its revenue from operations in FY26 rose 9.6 per cent to Rs 1,78,650 crore.
For FY27, Infosys has given a revenue growth forecast of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency.