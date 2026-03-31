PhysicsWallah Sees 36% Surge in Annual Collections, Reaches ₹205 Cr in 20 Days

PhysicsWallah reports record collections of ₹205 crore during the 20-day Vishwas Diwas event
Student enrolments surged by 21%, reaching 4.39 lakh across 1,579 new geographic pin codes
State Boards and vernacular batches saw explosive growth of 178% and 100%
Edtech giant PhysicsWallah has concluded its flagship event, Vishwas Diwas (VD), reporting record collections of ₹205 crore from its online categories during the 20-day period ending March 20, 2026.
The fifth edition of the academic event saw over 34 lakh students participate across social media platforms, with representation from every state in India.
This widespread geographic reach reflects the company’s strong market presence. During the VD period, PhysicsWallah recorded 4.39 lakh enrolments, including students from 1,579 new pin codes across the country, marking a 21% increase over last year.
Collections and enrolments across most categories grew by over 30% compared to the previous year, indicating robust traction.
These early indicators for the academic cycle point to strong demand, with growth across categories reinforcing PhysicsWallah’s position as one of the most preferred education platforms in the country.
Prateek Maheshwari, Co-founder of PhysicsWallah, said, “The momentum we’ve seen during Vishwas Diwas strengthens our conviction in the growth trajectory ahead. With stronger early conversions and improving unit economics, we are entering the academic year from a position of confidence.”
Vishwas Diwas is held annually to mark the launch of the company’s new academic cycle, during which it introduces new batches, technology integrations, and learning initiatives. This year’s edition saw increased traction for AI-enabled academic tools such as AskAI, a voice-first model that provides real-time support in both English and Hindi during live online classes. The tool has answered 2.97 million questions and achieved a student satisfaction rate of 92.6%.
Other segments that witnessed strong growth include State Boards, which recorded a 178% increase in enrolments, and vernacular batches, which grew by 100%.
With record collections, expanding geographic reach, and strong early-cycle conversions, Vishwas Diwas 2026 marks one of the company’s strongest starts to an academic year so far.
The company noted that the figures are provisional and subject to review and audit by its statutory auditors. The update has been shared on a voluntary basis for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as formal financial results or earnings guidance.