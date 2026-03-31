PhysicsWallah Sees 36% Surge in Annual Collections, Reaches ₹205 Cr in 20 Days

Vishwas Diwas is held annually to mark the launch of the company’s new academic cycle, during which it introduces new batches, technology integrations, and learning initiatives. This year’s edition saw increased traction for AI-enabled academic tools such as AskAI, a voice-first model that provides real-time support in both English and Hindi during live online classes. The tool has answered 2.97 million questions and achieved a student satisfaction rate of 92.6%.