Mythik Closes $5 Mn Round, Draws Dream11 Founder and McKinsey Veteran as Backers

Who Came In

The new investor list reads like a cross-section of India's business and finance establishment. Dream11 co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain is among the backers, as is Rajat Gupta, former Global Managing Director at McKinsey and co-founder of the Indian School of Business. Zubin Bharti Mittal, representing the Bharti Mittal Family Office, also participated, along with Ishan Sinha, who heads private investing at Point72, a US-based global investment firm managing over $50 billion in assets.