PhysicsWallah Stock: Elara Securities Sets ₹140 Target Amid Offline Surge

Financial Estimates

The brokerage projects a strong profitability inflection ahead. It forecasts revenue to grow at a 27% CAGR and EBITDA at an 84.7% CAGR over FY25–FY28E. EBITDA margins are expected to expand from 6.5% in FY25 to 20% by FY28E, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is projected to turn positive in FY27E and reach ₹6.7 billion by FY28E. This suggests a shift from heavy investment-led growth to improved operating leverage over the coming years.