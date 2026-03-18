Microsoft vs OpenAI: $50Bn Amazon Deal Sparks Legal Threat Over Azure Cloud Exclusivity

The partnership between OpenAI and Amazon includes making AWS the exclusive third-party cloud provider for Frontier, a platform designed to deploy AI agents capable of performing complex enterprise tasks. To navigate contractual constraints, Amazon and OpenAI are developing a “Stateful Runtime Environment” within AWS that enables AI systems to retain memory and context, features that are critical for enterprise use cases. OpenAI maintains that this setup does not provide direct API access to its core models and therefore remains compliant with its agreement with Microsoft.