Outlook Planet C3 2026: India Still has a Long Way to Catch Up in EV Adoption, Says BMW Group India CEO

“First is pricing. If you compare electric models to ICE vehicles, the price delta is currently around 15–20%, down from 35–40% earlier. As this gap narrows, we are seeing adoption improve. A key reason is the fall in battery costs—from about $120 per kWh earlier to $100 and now close to $80. As battery prices decline, manufacturing costs also come down. Government subsidies have played a crucial role—this transition would not have been possible without them. GST on EVs is just 5%, compared to about 40% on ICE vehicles. At the state level, registration costs average around 12% for ICE vehicles, while EVs are largely exempt. Despite this nearly 40% cost advantage, EVs are still more expensive,” Brar explained.