Crores Or Hype? Inside The Real Salaries of Bollywood Celebrity Bodyguards

Bollywood bodyguards like Shera and Ravi Singh often grab attention over rumours surrounding their massive earnings
Insiders claim celebrity bodyguards earn more through events, shoots and brand work than fixed salaries
Shera has handled Salman Khan’s security for decades, with reports frequently linking him to crore earnings
Bollywood stars may dominate the spotlight, but their bodyguards have quietly become celebrities themselves. From Salman Khan’s trusted aide Shera to Shah Rukh Khan’s longtime security personnel Ravi Singh, fans constantly search for one question online — how much do celebrity bodyguards actually earn?
Social media often claims that Bollywood bodyguards make several crores every year. However, people working closely with actors say most of these numbers are heavily exaggerated. Security professionals now say that while top guards do earn well, their real income comes from event payments, brand shoots and long-term celebrity associations rather than massive monthly salaries.
Bollywood Celebrities Bodyguard Salary
Shera remains one of the most recognised celebrity bodyguards in India. He has protected Salman Khan since the 1990s and also runs his own company called Tiger Security. Reports regularly claim that Shera earns in crores annually because of his close association with Salman.
Similarly, Deepika Padukone’s longtime bodyguard Jalaluddin Shaikh frequently appears in media reports regarding his earnings. According to a report by The Indian Express, his annual salary is estimated to be close to ₹1.2 crore, although no official confirmation exists regarding the exact figure.
As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi Singh earns in crores annually. However, insiders working in celebrity security say such figures are often exaggerated, adding that earnings mainly depend on events, shoots and long-term celebrity associations.
Despite viral claims, insiders say celebrity bodyguards do not earn crores monthly. One security professional claimed Aamir Khan’s staff earns around ₹25,000 per month, while bigger earnings usually come through events and shoots.
How Bollywood Guards Earn?
Industry insiders say celebrities usually hire security personnel through managers or agencies. According to the report, only a few major firms earlier handled protection for top Bollywood actors. These agencies placed guards on payroll and paid them fixed monthly salaries for daily security duties.
At that time, bodyguards mainly depended on regular salaries. Agencies managed assignments internally and guards received only a small percentage from film shoots or event work. Most security personnel worked 10 to 12 hours every day beside celebrities.
Truth About Crore Claims
Several bodyguards working with Bollywood actors have openly denied claims that celebrity security personnel earn crores every month. They say social media pages often inflate figures simply because audiences remain fascinated by the luxurious lifestyles linked to film stars.
Industry insiders claimed that experienced guards working with A-list actors receive better packages than ordinary security staff. However, the report stated that these packages include travel benefits, accommodation, daily event payments and project-based earnings rather than only fixed salaries.
Security personnel also revealed that some actors maintain large teams working in shifts throughout the day. In such cases, multiple guards rotate duties depending on schedules, events and travel requirements. This system makes salary structures far more practical than online rumours suggest.
Film Shoot Payment Details
People working in celebrity security say producers and brands usually cover most expenses during professional assignments. If an actor travels for a film shoot, the production house pays for hotel stays, flights, food and transportation for accompanying staff members.
The same structure applies during advertisement campaigns, promotional tours and public events. Brands often allocate separate budgets for security teams along with hair and makeup artists travelling with celebrities for professional commitments.
According to insiders, security payments for a single event can range from ₹25,000 to nearly ₹1 lakh depending on the celebrity involved, the crowd size and the duration of the assignment. These event fees often become more important than monthly salaries.