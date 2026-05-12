  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Gm cuts over 600 it jobs as ai hiring takes priority

GM Cuts Over 600 IT Jobs as AI Hiring Takes Priority

The company framed these layoffs as a means to prepare for the future

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
GM Cuts Over 600 IT Jobs as AI Hiring Takes Priority Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • General Motors⁠ laid off over 600 IT employees as it restructures around AI-focused operations

  • The company is now prioritising skills such as AI development, cloud engineering and prompt engineering

  • GM joins a growing list of major firms using AI-driven restructuring to reshape their workforce

General Motors (GM) has laid off more than 10% of its IT workforce, a move which will see over 600 employees lose their jobs. According to a report by TechCrunch, this comes as the company pivots towards a more AI-focused workforce.

The company framed these layoffs as a means to prepare for the future. An emailed statement from the automaker said “GM is transforming its Information Technology organisation to better position the company for the future.”

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
NVIDIA founder and CEO, Jensen Huang - null
Nvidia Gets Bigger Than India’s Stock Market—What Are We Missing?

BY Devabrata Dutta

Focus on AI Based Hiring

The report stated that the company is still hiring people for roles in its IT department but the skills they are looking for are different. The most sought-after capabilities are AI-native development, data engineering and analytics, cloud-based engineering, and agent and model development, prompt engineering, and new AI workflows.

The hiring focus suggests that GM is looking for employees who not only use AI for their daily work but also develop AI technology.

GM has undergone significant structural changes since Sterling Anderson joined as the company’s Chief Product Officer in May 2025. Several senior software executives such as Baris Cetinok, Dave Richardson, and Barak Turovsky exited the company.

Signifying the company’s new direction GM hired Behrad Toghi, who previously worked at Apple, as AI lead. It has also appointed Rasheed Haq as vice president of autonomous vehicles.

null - null
Neat Appoints Javed Khan As CEO To Lead AI Transformation

BY PNN

Tech Layoffs

According to a report by The Economic Times over 92,000 tech workers have lost their jobs this year. The companies cutting jobs include tech giants Meta who cut 8000 jobs and Amazon who laid off around 30,000 people.

Just last week Cloudflare, a major tech company, announced that it was laying off over 1,000 employees amid a shift to an AI-first model.

This highlights how Artificial Intelligence is upending the tech sector with employees possessing AI skills in high demand as businesses look to modernise their workforce.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×