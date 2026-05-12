IPO Lock-in Expiry Hits Groww Shares; Stock Drops 7% On Investor Exit

Groww shares tumble 7% after ₹5,637 crore stake sale by investors
Peak XV, Ribbit and YC trim holdings after IPO lock-in expiry
Groww Q4 profit jumps over 2x while customer assets hit ₹3 lakh crore
Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, plunged as much as 7% on Tuesday after existing investors launched a massive ₹5,637 crore stake sale through secondary market transactions.
The stock declined to an intraday low of ₹180 on the BSE as investors reacted to the large block deal and the expiry of the company's IPO lock-in period.
According to market data, investors offloaded around 30.91 crore shares, equivalent to 5.01% equity in the company. The floor price for the transaction was fixed at ₹182.3 per share, representing a discount of nearly 6% to the previous market price.
Media reports indicated that major investors including Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital and Y Combinator were among the entities looking to pare their holdings in the company.
The share sale was structured through one or more transactions on the screen-based trading platforms of Indian stock exchanges, typically executed via block deals and institutional placements.
Major Investors Trim Holdings
Among the selling shareholders, Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1 remains the largest shareholder in Groww with a holding of more than 105 crore shares, translating into a 16.88% stake.
YC Holdings II LLC owns over 63.24 crore shares, or around 10.08% equity in the company.
Meanwhile, Ribbit Capital V LP held more than 43.31 crore shares, representing a 6.90% stake as of March 31, 2026.
Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III - U.S./India Annex Fund LP held around 9.85 crore shares, accounting for 1.57% ownership.
As part of the transaction terms, the selling shareholders will remain subject to a 90-day lock-up period, restricting additional share sales during that period.
IPO Lock-in Expiry Adds Pressure
The stake sale coincided with the expiry of Groww's IPO lock-in period, making a significant number of shares eligible for trading from Tuesday onward.
Nearly 418.2 crore shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, valued at roughly $9.4 billion at current market prices, became available for trading following the lock-in expiry.
Despite Tuesday's sharp correction, the stock continues to trade nearly 94% above its IPO price of ₹100 per share.
Groww had launched its ₹6,632.30 crore IPO in November 2025 and was listed on stock exchanges on November 12, 2025.
The public issue comprised a fresh issue of 10.60 crore shares worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.72 crore shares aggregating ₹5,572.30 crore.
Strong Q4 Earnings
The sharp decline in the stock came despite strong financial performance reported by the company for the March quarter.
Groww reported more than a two-fold jump in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹686 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with ₹309 crore in the same quarter last year.
Total income surged 81% year-on-year to ₹1,536 crore from ₹850 crore during the quarter, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.
The Bengaluru-based fintech platform also reported strong growth in user metrics.
Total transacting users stood at 2.16 crore at the end of March 2026, reflecting 25% year-on-year growth, while the active user base reached 1.67 crore.
Customer assets on the platform rose 36% year-on-year to ₹3 lakh crore, underlining continued growth in retail investor participation despite broader market volatility.