Orkla India Eyes Double-Digit Growth, Bets on Digital and Convenience Foods

"In cities like Bengaluru, penetration is already around 40%, which is substantial. The top 28 metros contribute nearly 90% of sales, and this is where our focus lies. Strategically, we see two clear opportunities. First, we are positioned as a South Indian food expert—so the aim is to scale these offerings across the top metros. Second, we are investing in convenience-led formats tailored to younger consumers, spanning breakfast, meals and desserts. As part of this, we have recently launched products such as a high-protein dosa,” the CEO adds.