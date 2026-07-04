My Father Was Embarrassed by What I Did. Then the Oyo Exit Happened: Artha's Anirudh Damani

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To be fair, back in 2012, I didn’t even realise I was building a family office. My family had been managing its own capital for a long time. The last time they were stock brokers was in 1989. Post that, my dad and uncle [Rajkumar Damani] only managed their top portfolio. Technically, we have been a family office since 1990.

Coming back from the US, where I have seen how delegation of responsibilities happens, I wanted to implement that here. I first tried doing that within my dad and uncle’s entity, but it was difficult because they have been operating in a certain way for the last 25–30 years, and they were successful. We had real estate, equity and our own stock broking, among others.

Trying to change that from within was getting difficult. So, I said let’s go outside, and that’s how the birth of Artha happened in 2012. We wanted to have a diversified portfolio, manage it professionally, but at the time we didn’t have that much capital to hire accordingly. I maybe had $1mn in capital, so I had to be judicious in terms of my team size.

Today it may look odd, but investing in start-ups at the time was like investing in unlisted equity. Any self-serving, self-respecting stock broker wasn’t dealing in unlisted equity. Today it’s the flavour of the season, but at the time most brokers thought it was shady. My dad was almost a bit embarrassed to explain to his friends what his son was doing. To him, at the time, it was better to be a gambler than an unlisted equity investor. Times have certainly changed.