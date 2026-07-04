Beyond Wealth: What All GSK Velu Wants His Daughter Kavya to Inherit

A

GSK: I never had it in the earlier part of my life. So obviously, we need something to survive. But beyond a certain extent, what do you do with money? Personal wealth is not something you go after. Wealth comes if you do something meaningful in business.

What difference do we make in society and how much we are able to innovate. We never had an aspiration to make our group this big or that big. We have a simple aspiration. Every year you have to do better than last year.

There are more than 40,000 people working in our group and these families are dependent on us. We have to be very responsible and are accountable to all of them in some form or the other.