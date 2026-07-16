JSW MG Motor India to Invest ₹1,400 Cr in FY27, Ramp Up Production Capacity

Mehrotra noted that the company is seeing massive demand for its EV portfolio, which they would be topping up soon with two vehicles built on their ADAPT platform. "New energy vehicle demand is outstripping supply at the moment, and the supply is not in terms of cars produced, it is the model introduction that is required," he said. "As more and more OEMs like us bring more models, the choice becomes wider for the consumer. And that is when more people will embrace this technology."