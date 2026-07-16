JSW MG Motor India to Invest ₹1,400 Cr in FY27, Ramp Up Production Capacity

JSW MG Motor India to invest ₹1,400 crore in FY27 to expand Halol plant capacity.
The investment is part of its ₹4,000 crore India investment plan announced earlier this year.
Spending to focus on localisation, new launches, and capacity expansion.
JSW MG Motor India is set to invest close to ₹1,400 crore in the current fiscal year as it ramps up its production capacity at its Halol plant in the state of Gujarat, said the company’s CEO and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra on Thursday in the sidelines of their new vehicle platform launch.
JSW MG Motor India earlier this year announced plans to invest up to ₹4,000 crore in India in near term. "The good news is that we are still delivering to that plan. This year we would invest close to about ₹1,400 crore," Mehrotra said. Adding that the money would be spent in three buckets: increasing localisation of their car models, new product launches, and capacity expansion.
The company's phase-one expansion is expected to take production capacity of its Halol plant from 120,000 units to 160,000 units annually. It is expected to be ready by March 2027.
The CEO added that work on a subsequent phase of expansion, targeting capacity of around 300,000 units, will begin next year. The company is also scaling up its workforce. "We are running three shifts... We will increase our headcount by 40% in the plant," Mehrotra said.
The company, which was converted into a joint venture between India's JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor in 2024, sold 70,554 car units in last year. This year so far it has sold about 35,900.
Mehrotra noted that the company is seeing massive demand for its EV portfolio, which they would be topping up soon with two vehicles built on their ADAPT platform. "New energy vehicle demand is outstripping supply at the moment, and the supply is not in terms of cars produced, it is the model introduction that is required," he said. "As more and more OEMs like us bring more models, the choice becomes wider for the consumer. And that is when more people will embrace this technology."
He said the second half of the year is expected to see faster growth for the company, driven by new model introductions on its ADAPT platform.
New Launches
JSW MG Motor India plans to launch two new vehicles this year using their ADAPT platform—a pure electric vehicle and a plug-in hybrid—in 2026. The company says its new ADAPT platform is India’s first architecture designed to support multiple new-energy powertrains, including electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and range-extender EVs.
Unlike conventional single-powertrain platforms, ADAPT enables faster product development and greater flexibility. It integrates advanced hybrid technologies, including a dedicated petrol engine, battery system and intelligent drive unit, to improve efficiency and performance.
The platform also features an energy management system with four automatic drive modes and supports REEV technology, where the engine charges the battery to extend driving range.
Including the above two models, the company will be launching four new car models in 2026. Mehrotra referred to the recent launch of the Majestor as an early success. "You saw last year three products, this year we are launching four," he said. "One can't produce enough, which is a good problem to have," he added.