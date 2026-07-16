PhysicsWallah Takes Control of Sarrthi IAS, Raises Stake to 51% in UPSC Expansion

PhysicsWallah has raised its stake in Sarrthi IAS from 40% to 51%, securing majority control of the UPSC coaching platform through the second tranche of its acquisition.
Under the existing agreement, PhysicsWallah plans to increase its holding to 85% by FY31.
Sarrthi IAS reported FY26 revenue of ₹77 crore and PAT of ₹39 crore. PhysicsWallah aims to strengthen the platform.
Edtech firm PhysicsWallah (PW) has acquired a majority stake in Sarrthi IAS, raising its shareholding from 40% to 51% through the second tranche of its acquisition, strengthening its presence in the highly competitive civil services preparation segment.
The transaction follows the Share Purchase Agreement signed with the promoters of Guiding Light Education Technologies Private Limited, which operates Sarrthi IAS.
Under the agreement, PhysicsWallah plans to increase its stake to 85% by FY31 through multiple acquisition tranches linked to predefined performance milestones.
With the latest acquisition, PhysicsWallah has secured majority control of Sarrthi IAS, one of the established players in the UPSC coaching market.
Strengthening Presence in UPSC Test Preparation
Sarrthi IAS offers preparation programmes for the Civil Services Examination across both online and offline formats.
The company has built a strong reputation in the UPSC coaching space through its faculty-led teaching model and comprehensive test preparation programmes.
The acquisition aligns with PhysicsWallah's strategy of expanding beyond engineering and medical entrance coaching into high-growth education segments such as government examinations and civil services.
Strong Financial Performance
Sarrthi IAS reported a robust financial performance in FY26, posting revenue of ₹77 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹39 crore, reflecting strong operating efficiency and sustained growth in the competitive UPSC preparation market.
PhysicsWallah said it will continue to work closely with the existing management team of Sarrthi IAS to strengthen academic quality, improve student outcomes and expand the platform's reach through technology-enabled learning solutions.
The company also said it intends to retain Sarrthi IAS's distinct pedagogy and faculty-driven approach while leveraging its own technological capabilities and distribution network to accelerate growth.
Expanding Through Strategic Acquisitions
The acquisition comes as PhysicsWallah continues to broaden its footprint across India's education ecosystem through strategic investments and partnerships.
The Noida-based company was listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in November 2025.
The majority acquisition of Sarrthi IAS marks another step in its strategy to build a diversified education platform spanning K-12 learning, competitive examinations and higher education, while strengthening its position in the rapidly growing UPSC coaching market.