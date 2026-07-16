Wipro Posts ₹3,352-Cr Q1 Profit, Revenue Rises 11% YoY; Declares ₹2 Interim Dividend

Wipro reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,352 crore for the June quarter, up 0.65% YoY, while revenue rose 11% to ₹24,479 crore.
The company guided for IT services revenue growth of between a 1.5% decline and a 0.5% increase in constant currency for the September quarter.
Large deal bookings rose 12.9% sequentially, and the board approved an interim dividend of ₹2 per share.
Wipro on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,352 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, up 0.65% from ₹3,330.4 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 11% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹24,479 crore, compared with ₹22,135 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
On a sequential basis, however, profit declined 4.3%, while revenue increased 1%, reflecting a mixed start to the financial year.
Cautious Outlook Despite Strong Deal Wins
The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company projected a muted outlook for the September quarter, expecting revenue from its IT Services business to be between $2.574 billion and $2.627 billion. This translates into sequential constant currency growth of -1.5% to +0.5%.
Wipro's core IT Services business generated $2.61 billion in revenue during the June quarter, down 1.2% sequentially in constant currency but 0.9% higher than a year earlier. Operating margin for the segment stood at 16%, declining 130 basis points quarter-on-quarter and 120 basis points year-on-year.
Despite the cautious guidance, large deal momentum remained healthy. Large deal bookings reached $1.63 billion, rising 12.9% sequentially in constant currency, while total bookings stood at $3.37 billion, down 2.4% sequentially.
AI Push, Cash Flow and Dividend
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Srini Pallia said clients are increasingly adopting AI-led operating models as they look beyond technology modernisation.
"Clients are moving beyond technology modernization to AI-enabled operating models," Pallia said, adding that Wipro's consulting-led approach is helping enterprises embed AI into their core business operations and drive productivity.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Aparna Iyer said the company will continue investing in its people and strategic priorities, even if that leads to some near-term pressure on margins.
"These investments may create some near-term margin volatility, but set a strong foundation for future growth," Iyer said.
She added that operating cash flow remained strong at ₹3,290 crore, or 98% of net income, during the quarter. Wipro's voluntary attrition stood at 13.9%, while total headcount increased to 2,43,044 from 2,42,156 in the previous quarter.
The board also approved an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share. The record date has been fixed as July 27, and the dividend will be paid on or before August 14.