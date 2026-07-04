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Greater Flexibility, Bigger Risks: A Peek into the Changing Investment Playbook of India's Wealthy

Family offices are helping rich Indians invest across assets, companies and sectors, while providing greater flexibility to take on bigger risks. Here, we highlight three distinct investment styles: Anirudh A Damani, a next-generation promoter moving away from informal, family-led wealth management; Jai Rupani, a seasoned investment professional managing a single-family office; and Mitesh Shah, the head of a multi-family office

Vikash Tripathi
Vikash Tripathi
A peek into family offices' investment styles
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Three distinct investment styles
Three distinct investment styles
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Behind the shift towards private markets
Behind the shift towards private markets
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