No Silver Bullet: Amazon Bets on AI, Operational Excellence and a 20-Year Horizon in Quick Commerce

A

Amazon has used machine learning and AI for years. In grocery, it is especially important for forecasting because demand changes quickly and manual forecasting is difficult. We use customer demand patterns, buying behaviour and SKU availability to predict what to stock, how much to order and where to place inventory.

AI also helps decide packaging. When an order comes in, the system selects the right box or mailer based on the number of items, distance, other orders going to the same area and other delivery constraints.