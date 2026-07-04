Assiduus Founder Somdutta Singh on Funding Start-Ups, Finding Alpha and Philanthropy

A

Both my parents are surgeons, and I am a first-generation entrepreneur. I was born in Calcutta. One of the big opportunities I saw was that there are very few women entrepreneurs. I exited my first company at 22, and although I was lucky to have mentors and investors in the US, I still heard no from 76 people before anyone agreed to invest.

There is still a mindset that questions whether it is risky when a woman starts a business, or whether marriage or children will change things. I do not think those assumptions reflect reality. It is really about who can execute best and move forward.

After my exit, I asked myself how I could create impact. A mentor told me that the best way to give back was to support first-generation founders and become the first believer in them. That is how Karma Holdings began.

It has now been operating for about 14 years. I started by allocating my own capital, then formed a trust and an organisation. We have one operating entity in India and an investment platform based in ADGM [Abu Dhabi Global Market] for international investments, and I am also an LP [limited partner] in several funds.