Amazon announced fresh layoffs within Seller Partner Services amid ongoing company-wide restructuring efforts.
Company previously cut nearly 30,000 jobs while accelerating artificial intelligence infrastructure investments globally.
Tech industry layoffs continue rising as automation and AI reshape corporate workforce strategies.
Amazon has announced another round of job cuts, affecting its Seller Partner Services division after cutting around 30,000 jobs in the last six months across multiple business units.
According to reports, this development comes as the company continues restructuring efforts under CEO Andy Jassy.
What’s Driving the Cuts
A Business Insider report stated that Amazon has confirmed that a “small number” of employees in the Selling Partner Services team were affected. The division works closely with third-party sellers and supports onboarding, logistics and account management services on the platform.
“We regularly review our organisations to ensure we’re best set up to deliver our goals,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “Following a recent review, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a relatively small number of roles in our Selling Partner Services team.”
The company added that affected employees would receive transitional healthcare benefits, separation payments and job placement support.
The latest layoffs follow earlier workforce reductions announced in October and January, along with additional cuts in Amazon’s robotics division in March. The continued restructuring reflects the company’s efforts to streamline operations and control costs after rapid expansion during the pandemic years.
Amazon said it plans to spend around $200bn in capital expenditure with a large chunk of that going towards expanding AI infrastructure and data centre capacity. The announcement spooked investors at first, but Amazon’s stock rebounded and hit new highs as the company continued to unveil its long-term AI strategy.
Amazon’s AI Push Reshapes Workforce
According to a March 2026 report published by The Times of India, Amazon cut 16,000 corporate employees as part of a broader restructuring aimed at streamlining operations and a ramp-up in AI investment. Around 30,000 corporate roles were reportedly slashed in just three months.
The UK-based research firm RationalFX has said that more than 45,000 jobs have been cut across the tech industry since January, layoff tracker layoffs.fyi has claimed that 66 tech companies have laid off 39,482 employees in the first three months of 2026.
Attributing the downsising in 2025 to automation, artificial intelligence and sustained cost-discipline measures, The Times of India report stated that this trend has continued full steam into 2026.