Betting on and Against AI: Inside Playbook Partners’ Barbell Strategy for India

A

The way we look at our technology landscape and opportunities in India today is broadly divided into two buckets.

Bucket one is what we call the AI bucket, but with a slightly different interpretation, not just foundational models, but ‘applied AI’: AI-driven enterprise software (SaaS 2.0) and AI-enabled services.

Second is ‘physical AI’, hardware-plus-software plays like manufacturing tech and deep tech. Just as software moved to the internet, then mobile, today it's shifting to embedded AI.

On the other side, we have the ‘anti-AI portfolio’ or the IA (India Aspiration) portfolio. This focuses on two industries: the consumption economy (consumer tech) and the financialisation of the economy (fintech). Consumer tech is more front-end, fintech is more back-end, enabling the consumer economy. These businesses are driven by India for India, for the natively digital Indian consumer and won't be significantly affected by AI because they serve day-to-day aspiration and life needs.