How Kris Gopalakrishnan Divides Every ₹100 Between Wealth and Philanthropy

A

I come from a middle-class family. I studied in government schools and colleges there until my BSc [Bachelor of Science]. In 1975, I got into IIT [Indian Institute of Technology] Madras to pursue an MSc [Master of Science] in physics. During my time there, I was introduced to computers, got fascinated by them, and decided to switch to a Master’s in computer science. I graduated in 1979 and joined Patni Computers in Bombay, where all the future co-founders of Infosys met.

We started Infosys in 1981. The entrepreneurship bug bit me because I felt it was a risk worth taking early in my career. If it did not work out, I could always go back and work for someone else. Having six other co-founders also gave me confidence. It felt like a group of friends coming together to build something of our own.

In those days, entrepreneurship was not a big thing in India. There was no venture-capital ecosystem, so Infosys was bootstrapped with support from our families. We did not start with grand ambitions of building a global technology company. We simply felt that instead of working for somebody else, we would work for ourselves. That is how Infosys got started.