Google Pixel 11 Price Hike Leaked: Pro, Fold Models to Cost More

Google's upcoming Pixel 11 series is expected to face broad price hikes across all models ahead of its launch next month.
The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to start at $899 for the 256GB storage variant, representing a $100 increase over the Pixel 10.
The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL models may see their base RAM reduced from 16GB to 12GB for the 256GB storage configurations.
Details about Google's upcoming Pixel 11 line have surfaced online, suggesting that prices may rise across the range before next month's expected launch, Moneycontrol reported.
The leak points to changes in storage and RAM, with some models getting larger base storage and entry-level Pro versions apparently dropping to less memory.
The report marks the second such leak before the launch of Pixel 11 in August. Earlier this month, French deal website Dealabs revealed the first European price point for the upcoming smartphone series.
Google is set to confirm the final pricing when it unveils the Pixel 11 series, which includes: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Reports stem from a deleted Amazon listing.
What Does The Leaked Price Point Suggest?
Pixel 11
The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to begin at $899 for the 256GB configuration with 12GB RAM. The 512GB version is expected to be priced at $1,019.
That is about $100 above the Pixel 10's starting price, though the base storage would also rise from 128GB to 256GB.
Pixel 11 Pro
The Pixel 11 Pro may open at $1,099 for the 256GB model with 12GB RAM. The 512GB version with 16GB RAM could cost $1,219, while the 1TB option may be priced at $1,449.
Pixel 11 Pro XL
The bigger Pixel 11 Pro XL is tipped to start at $1,299 for the 256GB variant with 12GB RAM. Its 512GB and 1TB versions are expected to cost $1,419 and $1,649, respectively.
The leak also suggests Google may trim base RAM on the 256GB Pro and Pro XL models from 16GB to 12GB.
Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Google's foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also said to get pricier. It is tipped to start at $1,899 for the 256GB version.
The 512GB model may sell for $2,019 and the 1TB version is expected to cost $2,249. That would be a $100 increase over the prior generation.