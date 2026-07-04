Frugality Cannot Apply to Risk-Taking: Ronnie Screwvala

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First, spend time introspecting about what you genuinely want to do for the next 20 years. What is the thing that excites you the most?

If your immediate answer is, ‘I just want to invest in other people’, then I would encourage you to probe deeper. What exactly about investing excites you? Two years from now, will you still find it fulfilling to sit through updates from your portfolio companies? Will you continue learning, growing and feeling challenged? Or are you simply attracted to the aura of being known as an investor?

You also need to think about the opportunities you may miss. One of the biggest sources of stress today is the feeling of constantly wondering whether you are ahead or falling behind. That restlessness never really goes away. Whether you are building your first company or have already had an exit, there will always be a part of you wondering what opportunities you are missing because the world is changing so quickly.

If you make seven or eight angel investments, you also need to understand that the bad news arrives first. The companies that fail will fail early. The ones that merely survive will take time. Real successes may take five or six years to emerge. You have to ask yourself whether that is the learning curve you want and whether, along the way, you will keep wondering if you could have built something better yourself.

The second thing is to remain consistent with your relationship with money. Whatever your philosophy towards money was when you started your business, try not to recalibrate it dramatically after your exit.

Don’t increase your risk profile simply because you now have money. Stay true to the DNA that helped you create wealth in the first place. If you suddenly start taking risks that are inconsistent with who you are, you may end up eroding wealth instead of creating it.