New CEOs, Old Problems: The Challenges India's Incoming Airline Chiefs Cannot Solve

Once the norms took effect, operations unravelled quickly. Over about 10 days, the airline cancelled between 4,500 and 5,500 flights, while on-time performance collapsed to nearly 4%. The disruption left passengers stranded and exposed serious gaps in operational planning. The regulator concluded that the root cause lay in the airline’s failure to make adequate arrangements to comply with the revised FDTL framework, particularly in manpower planning, crew rostering, and overall preparedness.