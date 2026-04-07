Air India Says CEO Transition Underway Since 2024; Wilson to Continue Till Successor Is Announced

Air India says CEO transition planning has been in progress since 2024.
Exit comes amid losses and scrutiny following Ahmedabad crash.
New CEO likely to be announced after final crash report is released.
Air India today said it has been working on ensuring a smooth leadership transition as early as 2024, after reports of its executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson's resignation surfaced. In a statement, the airline also clarified that He will continue in the role until a successor is appointed.
Wilson's has stepped down from the company amid continued losses and heightened regulatory scrutiny following a crash that happened in Ahmedabad on June 12 last year that took over 240 lives.
Notably, Wilson's five-year term was scheduled to end in September 2027. During his tenure, the airline integrated multiple entities, overhauled its management structure and undertook fleet expansion and operational changes.
Wilson said the airline has completed the merger of four carriers, modernised systems and added more than 100 aircraft to its fleet. He also pointed to the ongoing refurbishment of existing aircraft and the introduction of new widebody planes.
Wilson said the timing of his exit aligns with the next phase of the airline’s growth, as deliveries from its large aircraft order are expected to begin in 2027.
Air India said a board-level committee has been set up to identify Wilson’s successor, with the process expected to be completed in the coming months.
According to Hindustan Times, the airline is in advanced talks with multiple candidates, and a critical meeting on the matter is scheduled next week. According to a CNBC-TV18 report, both internal and external candidates are being considered to fill in Wilson's position.
HT also noted citing sources that the new CEO will be made public once the crash report of AI 171 is made public. India’s air crash investigation agency released a preliminary report on 12 July last year and is mandated to release a full report by 12 June this year.
Reuters reported in January that Air India's board was looking for a new CEO to take over for Wilson, a former Singapore Airlines veteran who was hired in 2022 to help the airline turn around after years of decline while it was owned by the government.