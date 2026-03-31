IndiGo Taps IATA Chief William Walsh as CEO After Elbers' Abrupt Exit

IndiGo on Tuesday appointed William Walsh, popularly known as Willie, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
The announcement follows the abrupt resignation of former CEO Pieter Elbers less than three weeks ago, after a turbulent period marked by widespread flight disruptions that affected hundreds of thousands of passengers.
Who is Willie Walsh
Walsh began his career in the aviation industry as a pilot before rising through the ranks at Aer Lingus, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and subsequently as CEO between 2000 and 2005.
He then took the helm at British Airways from 2005 to 2011, before leading the International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling, from 2011 to 2020. Since then, he has served as Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
His tenure at IATA will conclude on July 31, 2026, and he is expected to assume charge at IndiGo by August 3, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.
In his new role, Walsh will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the airline, with a focus on transformational initiatives aimed at strengthening operational performance, advancing the airline's network and commercial strategy, and enhancing customer experience. He will work closely with IndiGo's board and leadership team to position the carrier for its next phase of growth.
"The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders," Walsh said in a statement.
Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation, who is currently the interim CEO of the carrie, will continue to oversee the airline's operations until Walsh's formal appointment takes effect.
Crisis-Ridden Backdrop
Elbers, who had taken charge of IndiGo in September 2022, stepped down following mounting pressure over an operational meltdown that gripped the carrier in December last year.
During that month alone, the airline cancelled more than 5,000 flights, leaving nearly six lakh passengers stranded or severely inconvenienced.
The crisis drew sharp scrutiny from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which intervened and imposed penalties totalling ₹22.20 crore on the airline, alongside other corrective measures.
The disruptions were largely attributed to crew shortages triggered by the implementation of the second and final phase of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, which came into effect in November, placing significant strain on scheduling and operations.
The scale of the chaos was starkly reflected in IndiGo's on-time performance figures. On December 3, only 19.7% of the airline's flights departed on time, a steep fall from 35% the day before and roughly 50% on December 1. Airports across the country witnessed long queues and disorder, while passenger complaints flooded social media platforms.
The crisis significantly damaged the airline's reputation, making Walsh's appointment a critical test of IndiGo's ability to restore confidence and stability.